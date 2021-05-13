The reign of Epic Weekend will continue

Epic Weekend is a weekend-long event that takes place each spring that does not occur on average weekends on campus. The campus activities and programming board has done Epic Weekend every year. COVID-19 did not stop EPIC Weekend last year either. Last year Epic Weekend was virtual and for this year, everything will be in person.

The CAP Board has four committees that put Epic Weekend together every year. The committees are in-house, entertainment and performances, traditions and diversity and off-campus trips. It is each committee’s responsibility to think of ideas for Epic Weekend every year also. Due to COVID-19, Epic Weekend this year will again not have an off-campus trip.

Cabrini will be expecting a campus visit from Kid Ace, the magician, on Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at Grace Hall to start EPIC Weekend. Friday, April 30, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the CAP Board will be hosting “Big Prize Bingo Too Lit” at the Dixon gym. To finish Epic Weekend, the CAP Board will be having a roller skating event, Saturday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., also at the Dixon Gym. All events are free unless noted otherwise.

“I highly recommend everyone to come to EPIC Weekend. It is so much fun,” Nicole Bydalek, vice president of social media and junior education major, said.

“This year’s EPIC Weekend is going to make up for last year’s EPIC Weekend. We are going all out this year and we will make sure that everyone has fun. We do EPIC Weekend as a send-off to end the semester. It’s a way to end the semester with good memories,” Armani Parker, director of entertainment and performances and sophomore graphic design major, said.

Bydalek feels that it is almost impossible not to know when EPIC Weekend is. The CAP Board promotes it in school, on social media and vocally tells everyone about EPIC Weekend also. Registration will be needed for all who would like to attend the events. A link can be found on CAP Board’s Instagram bio for registration.

“Registration for EPIC Weekend events is open until the start of the day of an event. The amount of how many can attend an event will depend on the location of an event. Cabrini will have rules at these events to keep everyone safe,” Spenser Christiansen, director of traditions and diversities and sophomore exercise science major, said. “Rules will consist of regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a mix of Cabrini rules. Facemasks will still be required for everyone, vaccinated or not.”

Christiansen says that the CAP Board does everything they can to make sure everyone is safe. “We know these times are scary and crazy. We take all the precautions necessary to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable. Outside acts will wear masks and will be distanced from students. Any equipment used will be wiped down also. Especially if multiple people are going to be touching it,” Christiansen, said.

Parker, Bydalek and Christiansen agree that EPIC Weekend will be an enjoyable event that will keep everyone safe.

“We worked so hard this year to think outside the box when it came to these events. We always all work as a team and it’s always a blast and something different,” Parker, said.