The romantic holiday is around the corner

The most romantic time of the year is approaching, Valentine’s Day. Couples celebrate this holiday to show their love to their significant other. There is also Galentine’s Day that is celebrated by female friends and is celebrated on the day before Valentine’s Day.

Gifts are a big part of the romantic holiday. Many receive chocolate, flowers, jewelry and many other gifts. A couple unique gifts could be an edible arrangement, a blanket with a

picture of you and your significant other, a star map of your first date and many more unique gifts.

Matt Ochman, a senior marketing and finance major, planned out what to get his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

“I have an awesome girlfriend who puts up with me and deserves a great gift. I got her an edible arrangement for a present,” Matt Ochman said.

Parents also give their kids gifts as well as receive them from their kids as well.

Maddie Stief, a sophomore health science major, gives and receives gifts to her mom.

“For Valentine’s Day, my mom gets me a box of chocolate covered strawberries. One year I gave her a personalized picture frame of a photo of us when I was younger,” Maddie Stief said.

Even though Valentine’s Day is mainly for couples, having a group of girl friends to spend it with is just as great.

If you are one to celebrate Galentine’s Day and give presents to one another, it can be more fun than sharing it with a significant other.

Alex Pizzi, a special and early education major, is one who celebrates Galentine’s Day with her friends.

“On Galentine’s Day, my friends and I have a gift exchange of presents we gotten each other,”Pizzi said. “My favorite gift I received from the exchanged was fuzzy socks because fuzzy socks are one of my favorite things ever!”

Figuring out gifts for Valentine’s Day can be tough, but websites such as Pinterest have great ideas people can look through for gift ideas.

Searching on Google for creative ideas is another helpful way to figure out what to make or purchase your significant other.

Also, asking their friends what your boyfriend or girlfriend has been talking about or eyeing things they want and were going to buy for themselves.

Finding gifts for holidays can be stressful, but spending it with your friends, partners or family can make it a fun one with a gift exchange that could make them very happy.