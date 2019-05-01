Senior captain is ready to lead Cavs lacrosse to victory in playoffs

He is the captain of the lacrosse team, a big brother, an athlete, a role model and he is ready to lead the Cav’s in playoffs this year. Who he is? Jordan Krug, a senior marketing major and attackman for the Cabrini lacrosse team. How did Cabrini get so lucky to get the player who was named USILA All-America 2nd Team?

In 5th grade, Krug switched from baseball to lacrosse. Little did he know the impact that would have. With his supportive parents always cheering him on, Krug started playing travel shortly after. His sister and him both play lacrosse even though neither of their parents did.

“My dad is dedicated to me and my sisters athletic career,” Krug said.

Krug says his dad is his biggest inspiration because he always wanted the best out of him.

“The first season I started playing he loved everything about it, how intense and physical it is and he fell in love with it as I did,” Krug said. “I can always hear him when I am on the field because he is the loudest one out there cheering me on.”

Krug grew up in Jersey and attended Cherokee high school where he played four years. There is where he met Bobby Thorp, who would lead him to Cabrini University. Thorp was a Cabrini graduate who went on to coach at Krug’s high school. This connection lead to Krug meeting coach Steve Colfer.

Getting good didn’t come all that easy to Krug. He practiced in his backyard day after day. He says he was lucky because he received such good training and that he owes that to his parents. His persistence and determination led him to where he is today.

The men’s lacrosse team is preparing for playoffs which starts May 1. They will face Neumann University at 7:00 p.m. on Edith Robb Dixon Field .

“I look at everyone on my team as my brothers, we are bleeding and sweating together, I go though the same thing that every one of them go though,” Krug said.

The Cavs have had many injuries which have made an impact on the team. This has forced other players to step up and take big positions. They are all excited and ready to take the conference championship.

“For the conference play I believe we can sweep though,” Krug said.