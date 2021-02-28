From China to Cabrini

As he came to the United States as a graduate student, he soon learned that culture plays a major part in marketing.

A new Cabrini professor, Dr. Guang Yang, now gets to apply this lesson in the classroom as he teaches cross-cultural marketing.

“Once I got here it was a bunch of cultural shocks,” Yang said. It was one of his first times in a new setting.

His first time in California, he lived on campus at the University of California Irvine and across the street, there was an In-N-Out restaurant.

“First few months I was living there I didn’t know what it was, I saw a big picture of a burger and I would have no reaction to it,” Yang said. “Even when I was hungry, I would have no reaction to it, I would go home and cook noodles,” Yang said.

This example shows how significant it is to understand the culture of the country to market products.

Yang also told another experience when he went back to visit his family relatives in China and he started noticing how there are big cultural differences.

“American restaurants such as McDonald’s have adapted their menu to the Chinese taste,” Yang said.

Yang speaks on the importance of why knowing diverse cultures is important because it teaches critical thinking skills that will help unite cultural differences.

Having these firsthand experiences is what got Yang into cross-cultural marketing.

Before coming to Cabrini he was first a marketing professor at the State University of New York at Oneonta, Bryant University and Howard University School of Business. He was also the visiting marketing professor at The George Washington University and Keller Graduate School of Management of Devry University. His last position was at the University of Lynchburg, which then led him to Cabrini.

Yang was bound for Cabrini because he is now closer to his family and he also shares the same social justice values as Cabrini.

“Helping everyone is another reason what attracted me here,” Yang said. “I like the location,” Yang said.

Not only is Yang an innovative marketing professor at Cabrini University, but he is also the coordinator for the marketing program at Cabrini.

He teaches his students the importance of professional selling and marketing analytics. He also introduces them with quality and quantitative skills in his teachings.

“I want more students to apply what they learn from me and strive in their future careers especially in marketing and I would like to see them succeed,” Yang said.

Yang is currently working and researching on how salespeople use bad language. He wants to generate insights on the situation when a salesperson is frustrated, they start to use bad language.

“An example of this taboo subject is a movie called Car Dogs,” Yang said.

It shows what happens through dealerships and you can see throughout the movie how the salesperson uses bad language.