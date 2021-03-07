The Top 10 super bowl commercials this year

Every first Sunday of February many Americans come together and watch the super bowl. This includes die-hard football fans all the way to the occasional-watchers. Most of the time it does not matter what two teams are playing in the game.

The super bowl is the most-watched cable event each year. With that, each year companies and advertisers spend millions of dollars during commercial breaks at the big game. A commercial during the super bowl on average cost $3.5 million.

Here are the Loquitur top 10 commercials during the super bowl.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey appear as Wayne and Garth, from “Wayne’s World,” a comedy film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch. With an appearance from Cardi B, Myers and Carvey try to get the message to eat local. UberEats wants people to order at their local restaurants. Throughout the whole commercial UberEats has Myers and Carvey dress up in girls’ wigs, have babies wear the same outfits as both of them and do a Tik Tok with Cardi B. The commercial ends with all three of them singing the “Wayne’s World” theme song.

John Cena is in a watermelon color convertible driving down a pink street in a watermelon-flavor-themed amusement park. Cena drives down the street while seeing many different flashing neon lights and watermelon shape figures while drinking Mountain Dew Major Melon. Cena mentions at the end the first to count and tweet the exact number of Major Melon bottles shown in this commercial, they might be eligible to win a million dollars.

Real-life couple and former That ’70s Show actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher come together on screen for the Cheetos commercials. In the commercial, Kunis refuses to admit that she has been eating Kutcher’s Cheetos. Kutcher encounters Kunis multiple times based on the song “Wasn’t Me.” The commercial ended with an appearance of Shaggy and a mini-performance of “Wasn’t Me.”

Actor Michael B. Jordan voices and embodies the Alexa feature. An assistant at Amazon imagines what it would be like if Jordan embodied Alexa. Some of the things requested by the assistant were adding things to her grocery list, reading her a book while taking a bath and dimming the lights. All of this takes place as if Jordan was the Alexa. Jordan just recently won PEOPLE’S Sexist Man Alive.

Jake from State Farm, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes question why their stand-ins for their commercial do not look like them. Rodgers stand-in is a Packer cheesehead fan and Mahomes stand-in is Paul Rudd who is a Chiefs fan but fumbles the football while trying to throw it. Jake stand-in is the rapper Drake but tries to steal Jake’s lines at the end.

“I thought it was very cool to see Drake in a super bowl commercial,” Isaiah Williams, sophomore business major, said. “You never see rappers in super bowl commercials and Drake is the G.O.A.T.”

Jason Alexander, an actor from Seinfeld, stars in the new Tide commercial where his face is on a sweatshirt that needs to be clean. The hoodie goes through a dog drool over it, chewing gum and butt prints over the hoodie. Also, goes through baseball slides, cleaning a car and gym bags. While each event happened you see Alexander’s face on the hoodie change with different reactions. After cleaning the hoodie with the tide detergent, the kid wears the hoodie around and Alexander is not happy that his face is on the hoodie.

Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet promote the hands-free feature on the all-electric Cadillac. Ryder appears in her role in the 90’s cult classic, Edward Scissorhands. Chalamet plays Edward’s son Edgar who has scissor hands like Edward. The commercial shows the struggles of Chalamet’s life with scissors for hands. In the end, Ryder gets Chalamet a hands-free Cadillac.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make fun of the problems with bad networking and they make fun of themselves. Both Stefani and Shelton are coaches on The Voice. Stefani starts the commercial facetime with The Voice coach Adam Levine about finding Stefani a new man. While on facetime Levine the connection breaks up because they are not using T-Mobile. Shelton is not the type of guy Stefani is looking for but everything works out.

Jeep sent Bruce Springsteen to the U.S. Center Chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, with a vintage old jeep. The chapel is in the exact middle of the country. The goal of the commercial was to bring everyone together to show us that we are all one. Their different pictures of Lebanon with Springsteen voiceover.

This commercial was pulled off television because Springsteen was recently arrested for DWI and Jeep decided to pull the commercial.

Matthew McConaughey starts off the commercial as being two-dimensional. McConaughey doesn’t feel like himself and needs to get back to himself. While being two-dimensional McConaughey gets sucked into the vacuum cleaner, flying away with the wind and being roasted by Jimmy Kimmel. McConaughey looks to find himself again and discovers a vending machine with 3D Crunch Doritos. After taking a bite of a 3D Crunch Doritos he becomes 3-dimensional again.

According to Nielson, 94 million people viewed the super bowl where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. This was Tom Brady’s seventh super bowl win and first with the Buccaneers. The super bowl was played in Tampa where the Buccaneers play.