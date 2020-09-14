The university puts on a different type of involvement fair

Amidst the uncertainties of the coronavirus, Cabrini University held a live and virtual Involvement fair on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The live event was held in the Commons where tables were set up for students to advertise their clubs accompanied by music from Cavalier Radio and pizza from Sodexo.

Many freshmen attended this live event and found many clubs of interest. However, an event as big as the involvement fair can look and seem overwhelming at first.

“I am a little worried about over-committing myself by joining so many clubs,” freshman undecided major Bri Walsh said. “I did that in high school and I knew I had to cut it back so I am trying to be more aware.”

Walsh and freshman undecided major Cicilia Canan joined the same clubs: campus ministry, active minds and theater/stage crew.

Senior human resources major and peer minister Melissa Bratun was stationed at the campus ministry table. Campus ministry aims to bring in students to become involved with the church and faith by working with people in the community and spreading the love of God and faith through events by giving back. Such events include PB&J nights and retreats.

There were also students who signed up for the Dance Company, where junior international business major and captain of the Dance Company team Hawirk Nunoz greeted everyone. Nunoz started with the Dance Company from the beginning, as a freshman, and is hoping to make positive changes for the newcomers on the team.

“The dance company is usually a free spirit club,” Nunoz said. “It includes your own dance and we are always welcome to newcomers, it doesn’t matter if they dance or not. I am hoping I can change a lot this year with so many newcomers, keeping everyone welcome.”

The fair offers the opportunity for students to become more involved on campus. Junior early childhood education major and one of the directors of in-house events of CAP Board Nicole Bydalek encourages students to sign up for the Campus Activities and Programming Board, also known as CAP Board, but more specifically, the AP Program.

“I encourage people to sign up for the AP program to get them more of an idea of CAP Board,” Bydalek said. “CAP board is somewhere where you can be yourself and get involved and it is definitely somewhere where you can meet your best friend.”

On the flip side of the fair, the virtual event did not receive as many students as the live event. Junior early education and special education major Megan Droege sat in the SEaL office waiting for students to check out CAP Board but did not meet anyone.

“It was a good idea and especially with what is going on right now but not a lot of people were aware of the virtual involvement fair,” Droege said. “We sent out a link but many people are still unaware of how it worked, especially the freshmen still learning about Microsoft teams.”

This was the first time the campus has ever had a virtual involvement fair and between the two options, the live event was more popular than the virtual. The main difference between the two options was at the live involvement fair, students could get souvenirs and flyers to take home from the different booths. Also, something new at the live involvement fair this year was creating your own mask. Many students were lined up to create their digital design on the computer and have it made within seconds.

If you missed the live or virtual involvement fair, the campus has a page where you can find all the clubs the university has to offer.