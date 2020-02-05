The Wolfington Center introduces its new mascot

Members of the Wolfington Center at Cabrini University collaboratively thought of the idea of having a mascot for the center. Encouraging others to become more involved on campus, they started a scavenger hunt with the new mascot, Winston the wolf, awarding prizes to three students who posted a picture of themselves and the mascot on social media.

“We had a Friday meeting and I am not sure who exactly came up with it,” Aislinn Walsh, marketing and social media assistant for the Wolfington Center, said. “But we were having this idea of ‘Oh it would be so cool if we had a little scavenger hunt on campus and getting students involved.’ I took the lead of the idea with social media and promoting Winston.”

Serving as the center of the school’s service and advocacy work, the Wolfington Center partners with other communities and non-profits, such as the Norristown community and the AmeriCorps Scholars, in order for Cabrini students to complete 400 hours of service and receive a small stipend.

“We thought that it would be a cool idea to have a mascot because it would embody what the Wolfington Center is about,” Walsh said. “It’s not just a center where you come and log in your service hours, it’s much more of a community.”

Winston the wolf made his first appearance at the start of the spring semester of 2020 during which he was placed all around campus for a fun scavenger hunt for students to participate in and be entered in a contest. He also made an appearance at the Involvement Fair where students learned about the Wolfington Center and took pictures with the mascot.

The rules of the contest are simple: find Winston on campus, take a selfie with him and post the picture on either Instagram or Twitter, tagging the Wolfington Center. Then the student’s names will be placed in a raffle and whoever’s name is pulled will receive one of the following prizes: a gift card to the bookstore or a Wolfington Center T-shirt or Frisbee. Only three lucky students will be the winners.

The three winners from the scavenger hunt at the beginning of the spring semester all took pictures of Winston at the Involvement Fair on Jan. 23.

Geralyn Brown, a freshman business major, saw Winston at the Wolfington center’s booth and thought he was adorable. She took a picture and posted it on her Instagram story. When the contest was over and she learned she had won, she was excited and chose a gift card for the bookstore as her prize.

Geraldine Brown, a freshman pre-medicine major, also won the contest by taking a picture of herself and Winston at the Involvement Fair.

“I won a nice Wolfington center T-shirt that states ‘We make America Great –Immigrants,’” Brown said. “I like the T-shirt because it shows appreciation for immigrants.”

The final winner was freshman digital communications major Stephone Collins. Collins also posted a picture on his Instagram story and has high expectations for Winston and the Wolfington center in the future.

“I expect to see Winston more around campus,” Collins said. “And maybe more PB&J nights from the Wolfington Center.”

As a result of the first contest, the three winners are excited to have Winston part of the Cabrini family and look forward to seeing him on campus more often. As for the Wolfington Center, Walsh confirmed that the number of the center’s followers and engagement on social media has increased. As for the future, Walsh and the members of the Wolfington Center have plans for the new mascot.

“Stay tuned for new developments,” Walsh said. “I definitely see Winston becoming our identity and having people more familiar with the Wolfington Center and when people see the wolf they will think of what the wolf really stands for, which is service, advocacy and community.”

Follow the Wolfington Center on Instagram (@wolfingtoncener_) and Twitter (@WolfingtonCntr) in order to stay up to date on Winston and his whereabouts.