Women’s soccer team responds to having no games this season

Despite not expecting to play in any games until the spring semester, the women’s soccer team continues to meet and practice regularly, a testament to their leadership and strong team chemistry.

This summer, as the United States’ COVID-19 cases steadily climbed, Cabrini, in conjunction with the Atlantic East Conference, decided to postpone all fall varsity and club team competitions. As a result, many fall teams continue to practice without the assurance of an actual season.

Coming off of an incredible 15-3 record during their fall season last year, it ended the Cavaliers taking home the AEC championship and seven of its members walking away with all-conference honors.

However, this isn’t the first time one of their seasons has been canceled due to this pandemic. Usually, the team participates in a spring season that accompanies its regular AEC campaign during the fall. This was not the case last year, as the team had its spring season canceled as well.

“We were all on a high, ready to play again, and then it just came crashing down,” Maria Hagan, senior early childhood education and special education major, said.

Hagan is the Cavaliers’ senior back. During the AEC championship run, Hagan was a key contributor to the team, playing 1,583 minutes for the Cavs, ranking third on the team. Hagan also added seven goals and three assists in the season. Through her efforts, Hagan earned first-team all-conference honors and AEC Player of the Week Honor Roll on two separate occasions.

However, despite its season and school year taking an abrupt twist, the team has found ways to build and sustain its team chemistry.

“Over quarantine, we were doing team Zooms for fun, and we would play Pictionary and Scattergories in order to bond,” Brianna Blair, senior early childhood education and special education major, said.

Blair, a senior back for the Cavaliers as well, played particularly well during the AEC playoffs, as she earned MVP for the Atlantic East Playoffs. During the season Blair also played 1,509 minutes for the team, adding three assists on top. Blair’s efforts garnered her a second-team all-conference nod on the season.

While COVID has fractured the nation in a multitude of ways, Cabrini’s women’s soccer team continues to strengthen what is considered one of the team’s “biggest successes” according to head coach Ken Prothero, its team chemistry.

“If you listen to them out here, you can tell they want to be out here. They want to be together,” Prothero said.

Prothero led the Cavaliers to a 15-3 record, defeating Marywood in the AEC championship. Prothero and his coaching staff were awarded Coach of the Year honors during their championship run. This is an award Prothero and his staff have taken three other times in the past.

Safety precautions have been made to ensure that the players can remain safe while still being able to “get ball work” and improve their games.” The team practices in pods of 10, with teammates not being given the ability to “intermix” between pods, Prothero said. This limitation, while challenging, doesn’t necessarily discourage the players from wanting to take the field and practice with their teammates.

“Our team chemistry has always been a huge part of our team, so we are finding new ways to sustain it,” Hagan said. The players, while still “grateful” to be out there, are still missing that “competition factor” to the sport.

The team is expecting to hopefully be able to play some conference games by the spring season “pending NCAA approval,” according to the response given by the Cabrini Athletics website.