Things to do on the day of love

The day that everyone loves or may dread is upon us. We call this day Valentine’s Day.

It is the day of love, and this tradition is an old one. It is thought to have originated from a Roman festival. The Romans had a festival called Lupercalia in the middle of February. It was the start of their springtime. We celebrate this day on Feb. 14 because it is a day to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration. Every year people celebrate this day by sending messages of love and sentiment to partners, friends and family. It could be romantic getaways, movie dates, flowers, chocolate and jewelry. Just anything that shows your gratitude for that other person.

Due to COVID-19 Valentine’s Day may be looking a little different due to safety protocols that are in effect but it does not mean you still cannot have fun. Just following safety protocols such as wearing masks in close proximity to others and staying six feet away will not ruin this cupid day.

Now if you do not have anyone to spend it with, you may hate this day or you may just be thrilled, it does not matter there are a bunch of fun ideas that singles or people in a relationship can partake on this day.

If you are in a relationship here is a list of things you can do with your partner

1. Beautiful romantic dinner date

There’s a bunch of dinner places in Philadelphia or in the King of Prussia area that you can set reservations for during these times.

Three beautiful dinner places are The Capital Grille, Ocean Prime and Fogo De Chão. They have beautiful settings and magnificent food.

Some other great dinner places that are not as expensive are Maggiano’s and their garlic bread is said to be delicious.

A romantic dinner date can give your partner the chance to get even closer and alone time to converse.

2. A private Theatre Rental

The AMC Theatres are giving you an opportunity to have your own big theater all to yourself. You can go on their website, choose a movie from their collection of new releases or fan favorites and then your private screening is booked. They even thoroughly cleaned the auditorium before you entered.

“I did a private theater on my birthday and it was so fun and cool,” Siani Ross, a first-year business major, said.

There is a spectacular feeling you get when you watch a good movie with your loved one.

Now if you want adventure places you and your partner can go to Main Event or Top Golf.

Main Event has three in one fun activities located in Delaware. It has bowling, zip-lining and laser tag. It also has fun arcade games and tasty food.

“My first date with my boyfriend was at Main Event and it was so much fun,” Ariel Davis, a sophomore criminology major, said.

Located in New Jersey, Top Golf has many course obstacles to do and a great atmosphere overall.

If you are single there is plenty of things to do.

Go out with your friends or you can indulge in a self-care day.

You can go to the spa with your other single friends and get pedicures, manicures, get your hair done, enjoy a movie, exchange chocolates with your friends, write and burn your past mistakes.

There is a bunch of things you can do alone or with your friends.

Do not let this day get you down and have fun.