A view through our lens: A year in review

After the pandemic shaped our first two years at Cabrini, the 2021-22 school year brought with it a new sense of normalcy, purpose and resilience.

From computer screens to classroom scenes, six conference championships (and counting), 10 record-breaking Keystone Awards, Cabrini theater revival, performances on monumental stages and many more unforgettable moments; this was our year.

Accompanying every notable accomplishment, Cabrini’s student media, The Loquitur, has captured it all. The 2021-22 journey has been anything but predictable, but it’s been one the Cabrini community will never forget, as we navigated masking mandates, vaccination requirements, dining changes and an avalanche of student anxieties. Yet, college life, routines and events that were put on pause during the pandemic resumed and in some ways sparked a new appreciation.

Take sports. The pandemic did not halt Cabrini’s ambitions to achieve our highest expectations.

In fall 2021, Cabrini athletics swept the Atlantic East with four conference champions. Women’s Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Women’s Field Hockey and Men’s Soccer: This four-for-four paved the way for the future of Cabrini athletics by setting a precedent for the rest of the university’s teams.

Men’s Swimming followed this trend shortly after, coming home with their fourth consecutive conference championship.

Performing arts also returned, lifting our spirits on and off campus. The Cabrini Dance Team performed on their biggest stage yet; The 76ers halftime show at the Wells Fargo Center. Creating a name for themselves on campus, the dancers ended the year on a positive note winning student organization of the year alongside their coach, Nadya Gibson, who won student organization advisor of the year.

After two years of restricted activity, Cabrini theater emerged out of the depths of COVID-19 to produce two major performances (in-person) this academic year. A comedic variety show in the fall and a musical in the spring. The curtains have been raised by the amazing theater company for students, staff and faculty to enjoy and participate in one of Cabrini’s engaging programs.

Our student media also played a role in highlighting the university’s comeback. In spring 2022, The Loquitur won a school record-breaking amount of Student Keystone Media Awards. The student-run newspaper brought the communication department 10 awards to add to their collection.

Dr. Jerry Zurek and Dr. Ray Ward’s, ECG 300 class: Working for Justice, also gave students the opportunity to travel to Guatemala and immerse themselves within the culture. This group of students who are looking to make a difference partnered with San Lucas Mission while in Guatemala. This organization funds various projects throughout San Lucas Toliman that the ECG 300 group was fortunate enough to be a part of. Helping to make a difference and experience a new culture was able to give this group of students memories that will last a lifetime.

Other big moments for the Cabrini community included an overdue win of 10 years in the making for Men’s Lacrosse in the Battle of Eagle Road, senior baseball player, Mac McKisson’s 200th career hit, junior pitcher, Avery Byrnes, making history for the softball team after throwing a perfect game, Men’s Golf winning the Atlantic East Conference Championship and with many other talented athletes and Cabrini teams who have had extraordinary seasons.

This unpredictable year has changed the lives of many, but Cabrini students didn’t let that deter their goals.

The Loquitur used its platform to showcase the good, the bad and the uncomfortable sensitive topics. From covering the death of Walter Wallace Jr. to hosting a panel on human trafficking, the staff did not crop out the necessary conversations.

To the audience, the 2021-22 editorial staff wants to thank you for not only listening to what we have to say, but also for the countless support you have given to us.

This year has been filled with excitement, motivation, creativity, fulfillment, inspiration, challenges and unforgettable memories. We are proud to take a role in spotlighting your journey.