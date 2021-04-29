Tips to try for your curly/kinky hair

Black hair is beautiful and Versatile. Black queens need to know what products and hairstyles work best for their hair. So here are tips on curly/kinky coily hair.

When it comes to shampoos and conditioners, make sure there are no alcohol and only natural ingredients. Some shampoos and conditioners will contain damaging alcohols that will take away necessary nutrients and, ultimately, cause more harm than good. These alcohols include ethanol or ethyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, SD alcohol and benzyl alcohol. Try Shea Moisture products. Their shampoos help prevent and repair damage. It also increases thickness and promotes healthy hair growth.

It is hard to find edge controls that do not flake your hair or leave it white. You want edge control that is going to sleek your hair. One edge control that is great is Ebin New York 24 Hour Edge Tamer. Also, don’t forget your edge control brush.

Remember to tie your hair with a silk scarf or silk bonnet to make sure your hairstyles last and your natural hair won’t be damaged. “Yes, a silk bonnet is perfect to use when you have braids in,” Ariel Davis, a sophomore business major, said.

It’s always good to keep your hair moisturized. If your hair is not moist it is more prone to break off, Eco styler Styling Gel works well to moisturize your hair. Shine ‘n Jam Extra Hold is also very good at moisturizing and slicking your hair down. Shine ‘n Jam also works for any braid/twist hairstyle. Shea Moisture curl enhancing smoothie makes your hair not oily but moisturized. Whenever you want to wear your hair in a fro or a puffball hairstyle these products will help contain your frizzes.

Products that work well for growth are Wild hair growth oil, Jamaican Castor oil, Olive hair oil, Argan oil hair and etc. You can also research home remedies.

Here are three hairstyles to try out.

1. Goddess Loc

This hairstyle requires your natural hair to be put into triangle shape part twists for it to be Locs. This is required for every Locs hairstyle you want. Goddess Locs are a form of faux Locs, which is another hairstyle. Goddess Locs have curls at the end of the loc. For this hairstyle, you will need Janet Collection Afro Twist Marley Braid or the Kanekalon soft dreadlocks which you’ll then wrap using the Afro Kinky Marley Twist extensions. This hairstyle lasts up to two months.

2. Knotless braids

Knotless braids are different from traditional box braids. Knotless braids do

not require the knot that starts a traditional box braid which makes it look like it is growing out your scalp. Your hair is divided into square or triangle parts and then braided with a three-strand braid. Knotless braids put less tension and stress on your hair and scalp. This hairstyle is also not too heavy on the hair and it protects your natural hair underneath. Knotless braids last up to one to two months all depending on your hair texture.

“Knotless braids are so lightweight on my scalp,” Tamia Lawrence, a sophomore nursing major, said.

3. Straight backs/feed in braids

This hairstyle is very stylish and pretty. This hairstyle is when your hair is braided flat to your scalp. It is in rows and braided in one direction from the front to the back. You can either leave your hair braided down or put into a stylish bun in the back. This hairstyle is very versatile because it can be in two, four, six, eight, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 rows. You can personalize the number of rows you want. This hairstyle is similar to cornrows and who doesn’t like a traditional African American hairstyle?

Remember that there are many good black hair products that will nurture your hair. It is good to know your prosperity, research and learn what personally works for your hair. Everyone’s hair is different and will react to products differently so take time to treat your hair with love because black hair is beautiful.