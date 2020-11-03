Top 10 Halloween costumes to wear during Covid-19

Top 10 Halloween costume ideas to wear with a mask

Day in and day out there are many accommodations necessary to make due to COVID. With all the new guidelines, wearing a mask is one of the most important guidelines. In 33 states, masks are required in public spaces. Halloween will also require adaptations. There are a number of different costume ideas that can be implemented in order to comply with all the rules and new regulations. However, these changes shouldn’t be too hard a thing to go along with as many costume ideas have some sort of mask with it already.

There is a range of ideas to choose from when trying to figure out what sort of costume to wear during the pandemic. 10 Halloween costume ideas with face masks give different ideas of its own. For example, especially in times like these, some sort of health care worker would be almost too perfect a costume. As a doctor, nurse, surgeon, anything really in the medical field can all be accompanied by a medical mask, seen worn by these types of people even before the pandemic.

While there are these more common, simple ideas the website also gives ideas such as fashioning the mask in a certain way to be a pumpkin, pig, or even a bird. So, while this may seem like it can be somewhat of a burden, incorporating a mask into a Halloween costume is rather easy nonetheless.

Paige Zimmerman, a sophomore science major at Cabrini, was against Halloween in its entirety this year. Incorporating a mask into a child’s costume wasn’t something she wanted to do. She felt like the idea of everyone essentially parading outside going up to random people’s doorstep asking for candy was a tradition that could be done without this year.

Carli Melchorrie, a sophomore education major at Cabrini, on the other hand, was all for it. She relished the idea of coming up with and seeing all the creative ideas that people could come up with in regards to their approach to Halloween this year. She was full of joy when speaking on the manner and thought of ideas ranging from doctor to superhero all the way to people coming up with their own concoctions on what to do with the mask.

Professor Doyle, a communications professor at Cabrini, it was almost immediately made apparent that he somewhat mimics the same type of outlook as Zimmerman did. He too thought that Halloween was something that could be done without this year. One thing different between the two, however, is the professor was more concerned for his own health as he was older. He doesn’t want to risk contracting COVID from something as slight as Halloween when people can go out and buy the same candy their children would receive from the store anyway. He felt it was inconsequential to put himself or any other senior citizen at risk.

While this year has seen so many ups and downs, inconsistencies and instabilities there is a sense of normalcy when it comes to deciding on Halloween costumes. During a normal Halloween, the use of masks in costumes is already something that is quite common and usually a part of many costumes before COVID struck. So, the required inclusion of masks with costumes this year isn’t all too drastic as it’s nothing that hasn’t been done before.