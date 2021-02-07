Trump proceeds with his last pardons before leaving

President Donald Trump did last-minute pardons on his last day as the leader of the United States. On January 19th, Trump decided to pardon 74 people, as well as commute the sentences of 70 other people. Trump’s last actions as president have left people surprised as well as intrigued as to the range of people. The president’s list is very diverse in terms of occupations and the nature of the sentences.

I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! – Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 21, 2021

Some of the notable names that made the headlines on Trump’s presidential pardon list include Stephen K. Bannon, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., Randall “Duke” Cunningham, Bill K. Kapri and many more. Steve Bannon is the former chief strategist for Trump’s final stretch of the 2016 presidential race. He was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. According to CNN, Trump has been mulling over whether to pardon Bannon for a while going into the night. Dwayne Carter, also known as rapper Lil Wayne, was also on the list as well as fellow rapper Bill Kapri, who goes by the name of Kodak Black. Lil Wayne pleaded guilty in Dec. to a federal weapons charge after he had carried a handgun from California to Florida aboard his private jet. He has also worked with Trump on social and criminal justice issues.

Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges in 2019. He confessed that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms. Randall Cunningham was an ex-Congress member who was sentenced to eight years of prison for bribery and released in 2013.

Tyler Boone, a freshman at Johns Hopkins University, was surprised to see certain names on the former President’s list.

“I wasn’t surprised to see names like Bannon and even Chris Young,” Boone said. “I am very shocked to see that Lil Wayne and Kodak made the list though.”

This seemed to be the common answer to those who have paid attention to the Trump presidency over the four years. Tyler McKlaine, a freshman art major at Cabrini, also was happy to see the two rappers were out. “Lil Wayne and Kodak are legends of the rap scene, so it is always good to see them out of prison,” McKlaine said.”I am glad they are able to create more music again.”

As far as the process of pardoning, lawyer Dorion Morgan is able to explain how it all works. “A pardon is given in recognition of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and has established good conduct,” Morgan said. “The person who receives a pardon also can have their full civil rights regained.”

Morgan goes on to say that these include voting, being on a jury and having the ability to hold office. The procedures for the person to be released from prison is very fast and the person pardoned have gained free will once again.

There were also rumors that President Trump would also include “Tiger King” Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Trump ended up not putting him on the list as rumors spread through social media. With the 143 people on the pardon list, the Trump presidency leaves a polarizing legacy that will be one of the most interesting times in American history.