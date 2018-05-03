Upcoming construction to begin this summer at Cabrini University

Cabrini University is preparing to execute the second step of their three-phase master plan. The first phase included the remodel of the Dixon Center and the expansion of an athletic pavilion, which is now known as the Nerney Pavilion.

The second phase entails adding a new parking structure, a loop road, turn-around and drop-off locations and a new residence hall. The purpose of these additions is to make the campus pedestrian-friendly and improve student life.

According to Cabrini, “the Campus Master Plan is designed to align Cabrini’s physical environment with its commitment to creating a vibrant student-centered living and learning environment, while preserving and celebrating the central historic core of the original Woodcrest Estate.”

By removing parking from the center of campus (between Founder’s Hall and the Library), the hope is that the campus will be more pedestrian-oriented. A new parking garage is to be added to help alleviate current parking issues next to Founder’s Hall and across from Woodcrest.

This Summer, Lanshe House (House 6) will be knocked down and rebuilt as a new residence hall. Howard Holden is the capital projects coordinator for the university, and has been tirelessly planning and working on this three-phase master plan.

“Cabrini is a caring institution that welcomes people with disabilities,” said Holden when explaining why this new structure will be ADA compliant.

Akirah Fenimore, the assistant director of Residence Life at Cabrini University, is thrilled about Cabrini’s new master plan.

“Lanshe House will begin taking beds out and will be demolished over the summer,” Fenimore says. “With that, we’ll provide the university with more beds which will help when we find ourselves placing students on the wait list. This building will be available in Fall 2019.”

Steven Priest, a sophomore student currently living in House 6, said, “It’s good to see Cabrini making these improvements to campus. Some of the residence halls, especially House 6, need to be renovated and the parking issue definitely had to be addressed. I probably won’t be a student anymore by the time all the additions are completed but they are useful changes that future students can take advantage of.”

The plans for the parking structure have been delayed several times due to hesitation from nearby residents. People living by campus on Woodcrest Road fear that the garage will cause headlights to shine into their windows at night. They are also opposed to the added traffic on King of Prussia Road that the additions could cause.

“I think that the new housing plans will benefit Cabrini as a whole because improved housing conditions will help those who choose to live on campus have a better environment to enjoy their college experience in,” Grace Adams, resident assistant, said.