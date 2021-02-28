Proof of vaccinations may be the new norm for travel

The U.S. government and tech corporations have discussed the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccination certification for travel. With a pandemic still present that has claimed almost half-a-million American lives, traveling should be as well prepared as possible.

The solution is a vaccine certificate that provides written proof of being a vaccine recipient. There are also versions of the passport that will show negative test results that the carrier has received. Tech companies are working on a digital form of this certification. Presenting the certification via a phone or tablet makes it easily accessible and would eliminate the need for a paper version.

Companies such as IBM and IATA are in the process of developing a Digital Health Pass. This would provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and vaccination in order to reach public locations with mandatory regulations. This device would provide a record of temperature checks, virus exposures, test results and the status of one’s vaccination.

“I believe that the idea of a certification that provides this information will make traveling safer especially with the new strains of the virus being discovered.” Dr. Seth Haplea, a physician at the University of Pennsylvania hospital at Jennersville, said. Airports, train stations and bus stops are all areas where the Coronavirus can spread quickly. So it is important to know if the people boarding transportation do not have COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.

Companies may require public transport passengers to be vaccinated or have tested positive in order to use their services.

“With public transportation companies suffering during the pandemic, they should be able to operate, and ideally every passenger should have provided a negative COVID-19 test or have gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Sheryl Fuller-Espie, biology professor, said. According to CommonPass there will be a QR code on the certification that proves that one has been vaccinated and is eligible to board.

If one does not have a phone or an electronic device, industries will accept paper copies of the COVID-19 passport. The ultimate goal of the certificate is to be in the hands of tech companies and not the government. This is so that the developers can easily expand the COVID-19 certifications globally without a particular government hoarding them and preventing the expansion of them.

It is not known when international travel will return to the United States, and when you travel internationally you need to provide a certification. “With the U.S. mishandling of COVID-19, foreign countries are cautious of letting in Americans into their countries. The creation of a vaccine certification once the traveling restrictions are lifted will alleviate some of these worries.” Dr. Courtney Smith, political science professor, said. The new invention of the passport will make travel as safe as possible from massive outbreaks in confined space of travel.

The COVID-19 vaccine certification is not out yet, nor is there a release date for when this will be enacted. Vaccine rollouts in general are not fully at a point where a majority of Americans who want the vaccine can get vaccinated. The COVID vaccine certification is the best way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while traveling by holding each passenger accountable. A virtual certification where it provides information about vaccinations, tests and exposures, is what’s necessary when traveling during and after this pandemic.