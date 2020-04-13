Cabrini’s 2020 valedictorian patiently awaits commencement during COVID-19

Interrupted by a global pandemic

As she was on her way to audition for valedictorian, Victoria Yarbrough received the campus-wide email from President Taylor that school had been moved online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other schools throughout the area had moved to online learning in the previous days, and many students/staff believed it was just a matter of time before Cabrini found itself in the same exact boat.

“Had my audition date been any later, it would not have happened. Not in the conventional sense at least,” Yarbrough, senior English language and literature major, said.

She went on to explain how she did not think COVID-19 would affect matriculation at that time and believed all of the measures that universities were putting into effect were just “temporary.” As businesses and restaurants closed, more and more students were sent home and quarantine became increasingly likely, graduation was not looking realistic at all. As things became more clear, she had an inkling that it was going to be moved and awaited the formal postponement of the event.

“I felt sad. I started to feel as though maybe being selected didn’t count for much, because the situation has been so unconventional,” Yarbrough said. “How can I be the valedictorian if the school isn’t even running? Graduating from college is a rite of passage into adulthood. Without it, I knew I’d feel stuck in limbo.”

Yarbrough stated Dr. Frechie, an English professor who focuses on American literature and creative writing, reassured her on multiple occasions that her accomplishment still “counts” during these unique times.

Matriculation has not been cancelled for the graduating class at Cabrini, just postponed to a later date. Yarbrough has handled this incredibly difficult situation with grace and humility, realizing that she is one of the lucky ones.

“When I get nervous about the situation, I turn my thoughts to the world and think about the lives that have been lost and the ones that are being put at risk every day during these times. We cannot risk spreading the infection. Putting that many people in one space would be a very dangerous thing to do. It is important to remain practical, positive and kind.”

Getting good at overcoming obstacles

Victoria transferred to Cabrini in the Fall of 2018 after graduating from community college. She had attended another four-year school prior to Cabrini but had to leave due to financial issues.

“Those two years were really trying, so when I got my acceptance letter from Cabrini, I was incredibly grateful. This was my chance to experience college how it was meant to be experienced.”

Her course load was heavy, due to her status as a transfer/commuter student. Victoria was working three jobs and taking the maximum amount of credits (18). During her first two semesters, a broken down car and the loss of two close family members started her journey of overcoming adversity at Cabrini. She would get rides from campus to work, from work back to campus, for around $40 a day.

When senior year rolled around, life got much easier to enjoy. Yarbrough joined a campus book club and volunteered at the Ivy Young Willis ceremony. In addition, she tutored students on campus since she started at Cabrini. Yarbrough was hardworking enough to maintain a 4.0 GPA every semester. She believed her education was the one thing she had control over and did not want her story to be one of sorrow and self-pity. In fact, nobody is more shocked at who the 2020 valedictorian is than the 2020 valedictorian herself.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the valedictorian. I was just so caught up in doing the best that I could. That is how I presented myself at my audition. I spoke about what it meant to me to live with purpose even when everything around you is falling down. Being chosen to serve as valedictorian is the honor of a lifetime.”

Looking forward

After graduation, she plans on attending graduate school for a possible degree in organizational management. Yarbrough is interested in applying her English degree to a business perspective. As for her speech at graduation, in-person commencement has now been moved to Saturday, August 8, 2020, which has given her more time to develop a message to her fellow graduates. She feels a responsibility to make an impact and pick the class of 2020 back up after this global emergency has subsided.

“Like many other students, the idea of graduating kept me going. What would I do if I wasn’t able to achieve this goal due to unforeseen circumstances? A run of the mill speech just won’t do. I feel a charge to really speak for my fellow students more than ever before.”

Similar to what Victoria has done since the moment she first stepped on campus, she intends to speak with purpose.