Viewers binging Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ while social distancing

The spread of COVID-19 has forced people to stay inside their homes, and many are turning toward an interesting new series to pass the time.

The Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been on top since it debuted on March 20. Its unique premise and over-the-top personalities have captivated viewers who may not be able to go to school or work during this time.

This seven-episode documentary series follows several different people around the country who own big cats, such as lions and tigers. More specifically, the show revolves around Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known by his nickname “Joe Exotic,” and his personal and legal disputes with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Maldonado-Passage owned a wild animal zoo but also has experience as an internet star, country singer and political candidate.

“Joe Exotic” the character is likely what has made the show so popular. Wild animals will always intrigue viewers, but charismatic people are what really drive a show. And while “Joe Exotic” and the other subjects of this series often do things that most people would not agree with, the characters are certainly captivating enough get viewers to watch until the end.

The series has become a hit on social media as well. The hashtag “tigerking” has 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone. Reactions online to the show have kept people talking about it for weeks.

The March 20 release of “Tiger King” coincided with when many people nationwide ended up in their houses, working or taking classes from home to help stay safe from COVID-19. This has undoubtedly boosted the show’s popularity on Netflix. The series is still No. 1 most-watched on the United States daily charts for the streaming platform as of April 9. People need things to do while social distancing, and this series is one that people can binge and talk about easily.