Vince Biche, hard-working and passionate soccer player

Although midfielder Vince Biche has only been at Cabrini since his sophomore year, his work ethic and passion for the sport has led him to be a vital player for the men’s soccer team.

Biche’s devotion and passion for the game began at the age of 5, when his parents enrolled him in a variety of sports.

“Soccer was my favorite sport,” Biche, exercise science and health promotion major, said. “That was the one that I was best at, so I kept it.”

He grew up in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, and played soccer for Cardinal O’Hara High School. Outside of school, he played for the club team Continental FC.

His collegiate career began at Alvernia University, but by the spring of 2016, he transferred to Cabrini.

Nerves surrounding the transition of playing at a new school vanished upon meeting the team. Biche appreciated the warm welcome he received from the team.

He spends most of the ninety-minute games playing on the field. In the 2017 season, for example, Biche started in seven games, played in 21 games and had seven shots on goals. He ended the season by competing in the CSAC and NCAA tournament games.

Teammate Matt Ochman noted that Biche’s success on the field comes from his strong work ethic, which sets him apart from the other players.

“Vince is by far the most hardworking guy on the field,” Ochman, senior finance and marketing major, said. “Working out and playing soccer is like an addiction for him. He’s constantly looking to improve his touch, and conditioning during the season and during the off-season.”

When Biche is off the field, he can be found working at 360 Sports, a soccer development academy for youth.

In the summer, he commutes multiple times a week to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to play for the Lehigh Valley United. It is a team that is part of the Professional Development League (PDL), a national semi-pro soccer league held in the summer.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Cabrini played a home game against Alvernia University.

Biche is looking forward to the upcoming game.

Men’s head soccer coach Rob Dallas sees no reason why Biche shouldn’t compete in the game.

“I plan on playing him,” Dallas said. “I always know it means a little more to him because he’ll see his old coach and old buddies.”

Although the 2018 season has yet to fully unfold, Biche notes that one of his proudest memories as a Cavalier happened in the 2017 NCAA tournament game. They won, 1-0, in overtime against Rowan University.

“No men’s soccer team at Cabrini has done that,” Biche said, referring to the historic win.