Wawa vs. Cru5h

There are many different places where students like to get food. One place on campus in particular is Cabrini’s newest dining area Cru5h. Cru5h is located in the Widener Center on the ground floor. Another great place to get good food is Wawa. Students can get Wawa by taking the Lancaster Ave Loop Shuttle.

Cru5h serves a variety of food that includes burgers, burritos, chicken tenders, fries and many more. While at Wawa they serve breakfast burritos, cheesesteaks, hoagies, salads and ice cream.

“Honestly I prefer Wawa over Cru5h,” Ka’Ron Sheffield, sophomore mathematics major, said. “I feel as though Wawa is better because you can get it anywhere at any time of day. The hoagies are one of the best things to get at Wawa. But Cru5h is a Cabrini exclusive place that is only available to people at Cabrini. It’s a major difference when its just one place on campus versus a place where people can go and get genuine quality food.”

Some of Cru5h’s popular beverages are the added Starbucks coffee, milkshakes and smoothies. Some new food that have been added to Cru5h are the yogurt parfait, mixed fruit, salad, candy and chips.

At Wawa, some of the popular food and beverages are the quesadillas, breakfast sandwiches, the Wawa coffee and the signature wawa fruit and tea beverages.

“Personally, I like Wawa better than Cru5h,” Keziah Landis, sophomore writing major, said. “Wawa is just classic and it’s part of the culture in Pennsylvania. Unlike Cru5h, the food and drinks at Wawa aren’t expensive. But, the best part about Wawa is that you can get it at any time, whether it’s during the day or at night.”

Both Cru5h and Wawa have many similarities with some of the food and beverages they serve. Both have major differences. Wawa is a convenience store with a gas station, while Cru5h is built like a food court. However, Cru5h’s interior design is built similar to Wawa. Both of Wawa and Cru5h have unique designs to attract customers.

“I think Cru5h is better than Wawa,” Nijayah Douglass, junior social work major, said. “I prefer Cru5h over Wawa because they have more exclusive options that you can’t get anywhere else. The food that Crus5h has specifically the nachos, milkshakes, and smoothies are really great and special to Cabrini. But what I like the most is the fact that it’s close by and I don’t have to wait to take a shuttle to Wawa. Another great thing is that it’s available all day and every day.”

Students have many different opinions when it comes to Wawa or Cru5h, but it all depends on what they have a taste for. Some prefer to eat to off-campus and get food from Wawa, while others may want to stay on campus and sit and have some food with their friends. Ultimately, the students at Cabrini University have many different options when it comes to food on campus.