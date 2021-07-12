What are the different ways to test for COVID-19?

As the COVID-19 pandemic has now been affecting the United States for over one year, people still wonder what is the best and most accurate form of testing. Luckily for a majority of the country, testing has become much easier to get compared to last March when this all began. However, how accurate are these tests and which test is truly the most reliable?

There are two main forms of testing if you are or think you may be infected with COVID-19. First is a molecular test, which is also known as RNA or PCR test and an Antigen test, also known as a rapid test. If someone believes they may have COVID-19 antibodies, there is also a test for that as well.

Molecular test (RNA or PCR)

Dr. Stephen Rupprecht, Cabrini’s dean of students said, “PCR testing is the most reliable COVID-19 testing method.” This form of testing is the most sensitive for checking for an active infection and the results are “highly accurate.”

The main term used for this form of testing is a PCR test, which stands for polymerase chain reaction. The US Food and Drug Administration describes this as “the lab technique used to detect the virus’s genetic material.”

This test is typically done through your nose or throat and collects mucus using a nasopharyngeal swab. The swab is inserted into your nose for best results. Many people joke it feels like they are tickling your brain.

It varies when you receive your results depending on if they test onsite or have to send to a lab at a different location.

Recently, some of these tests have begun collecting saliva instead which is also an accurate form testing. At-home testing has also become available, where you test yourself and send back to the lab to test.

Rupprecht plays a large role in on-site testing for Cabrini students. He said that PCR test results are the only results accepted on campus. Residential students and student athletes have received cheek swab tests and some have also received the nasal tests as well. He emphasizes the importance of testing on college campuses’ and states “The safety of our campus relies on every individual doing their part.”

Keeley Weis, nursing student at Catholic University said “It is also important to quarantine seven to ten days before getting a test and then continually quarantine until the test results are given.” This is important because you may be negative at the moment but could contract the virus within the time period of waiting for your results.

Antigen test (rapid test)

Rapid tests allow you to have your results in minutes compared to a typical PCR test. These have been found not to be as accurate and sometimes may miss the infection on the test. If you are sick and have symptoms of COVID-19 and test negative on a rapid test, doctors may recommend getting a PCR test to confirm the correct diagnosis.

The test itself is almost identical to a PCR test, which involves putting a swab in your nose and collecting mucus samples.

Antigen tests have become a popular form of testing for large screenings including at airports or sporting events.It is much easier to test a lot of people at once with rapid testing.

2. Antibody Test

A COVID-19 antibody test looks to see if you have antibodies from previously having the coronavirus. After someone has COVID-19, they develop antibodies, which can protect them from getting infected again.

Sometimes, asymptotic carriers of COVID-19 can find out they previously had the infection but did not even know. It is important to wait at least 14 days of infection to get tested for antibodies.

This test is done through a blood sample of the patient and they can get results anywhere from 15 minutes later to a couple of days.