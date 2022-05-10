What being a big sister means to me

It’s no doubt that having a sister is like having a built-in best friend but having someone look up to you your whole life is a big responsibility. My sister Grace has been my sidekick since birth. She is only three years younger than me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her by my side.

I was fortunate enough to have a sibling and what I have learned from her is something I wouldn’t trade for anything. There was always a constant reminder that she would be watching my every move and it was no secret that I was a role model to her. I felt it was my duty to be her mentor and teacher as she went through experiences and life.

My sister Grace is 17-years-old and she is one of the most beautiful, courageous, fiery and warmhearted individual I have met. She doesn’t let people walk all over her and she is driven in ways that I commend her for. She is also selfless and always looking out for others before herself. I am so proud of the person that she has become and I continue to watch her grow every day and succeed in what she is passionate about.

Being three years older than Grace, I got to experience things a little before she did and she saw me go through tough times, pain and obviously the happy moments. She was there to see my failures and how I handled situations.

It was always so important to me that I would set a great example for her. I always tried my best to be positive and make the decisions that I believed were right so that she could see that and do the same.

As well as setting good examples for my sister, I wanted her to always feel like she could come to me about anything. Having gone through a bit more experiences than her, I feel as though I am more mature and am more prompted to give her advice. It’s almost like I was the “guinea pig” in what life had thrown at me and my sister was able to observe and grasp what to do when similar or different events arose.

Grace has seen it all. Whether that would be friendships, accomplishments, breakdowns and whatever else life threw a curve at, I am grateful that she has been through those instances with me and I want her to keep a note of what has gone wrong so she won’t have to experience the same thing.

I care about my sister so much and being a role model to her is one of the biggest blessings I could ask for. It not only makes me a better person for her but also for myself. Knowing that someone younger than me admires me so much, it inspires me to be the best person I can be. She may not know it but her presence in my life pushes and motivates me every day.

As time goes on, I hope she still looks to me as a source of light and as a “hero” knowing that I will be here for her through anything and everything.