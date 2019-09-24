What it takes to be a cheerleader

Cabrini’s cheerleading team has just begun their cheer season. A lot goes into being a cheerleader, more than their performances.

“I am looking for girls who have spirit, sharp motions and dedication,” Gabby Tinoco, head cheerleading coach, said.

The sweat, the effort and the confidence a cheerleader has are truly one of a kind. Qualities such as good stamina, a strong core, good time management and a positive mindset are what helps to excel at the sport.

The team has two-hour-long practices three nights a week. That doesn’t include games and other on-campus events that they have to attend. The cheer team’s normal practice is a busy night for the group. During one cheer practice, the cheerleaders do warm-ups, stunts, jumps, dances, cheers and conditioning.

A lot of time goes into being a cheerleader.

“Because of the role I have on the cheer team I don’t have time to be reckless since that will jeopardize my position that I worked hard to achieve,” Ashlee Hofner, a member of the team, said.

This season is Hofner’s second year on the team and she is determined to attend every practice to have her members back.

Cheer captain Melissa Hefferan expressed her concerns about the high endurance sport. With all sports, nutrition and a healthy lifestyle are key to excelling in physical activities. Since the cheerleading team is active for various hours during the week, Hefferan offers a few suggestions.

“Drink loads of water to stay hydrated and I recommended it’s best to eat fruits and vegetables throughout the day,” Hefferan said.

The cheerleading team expressed the importance of working together as one to execute their routines. The cheerleaders explained that they need to have complete trust between one another. They need this trust to help pick each other up when there is a mistake made, to lift them for a stunt, or to help a member when they fall behind.

Hofner expressed that cheerleaders are a strong, hard-working group who deserves recognition, due to the effort put forth every week. Anyone can get up in front of a crowd and do a dance and cheer. It takes a lot to be a cheerleader.

“Cheerleading is not only a strength sport but a true passion,” Tinoco said.