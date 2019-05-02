What makes Cabrini University students special?

It seems so simple, one word could answer the question. What makes you special? Is it your sense of humor or your athletic abilities? When proposed this question we think about ourselves and wonder what is the best thing about us. Many have trouble naming just one thing that makes them special or makes them who they are.

Sophomore secondary education English major, Kailey Currao said “My passion for helping others,” Kailey volunteers her time helping teach children at a local school. She is humble and her passion for others shows as she speaks about her volunteer work. Currao spent time in Guatemala immersing herself in the culture and helping rebuild houses this semester. “It was the best experience and I learned so much by being there,” Currao said.

Like Kailey, junior political science major Hailey Betham said what makes her special is her passion for the environment. Both have a strong will to help make a change in the world.

When others were asked this same question, the responses were all over. “I sing to myself in the shower,” junior psychology and English major, Chris Brady said.

“I am a mosaic,” junior English major, Tori Kasper said. A mosaic is a picture or pattern arranging together with small colored pieces to create a bigger picture. Kasper describes herself as this because there are so many different special things about her.

When we think of the word special, do we think of it as a positive thing or a negative thing? When proposed the question we think of positive things about ourselves but when someone calls you special sometimes we think of that in a negative way.

“I have the gift of unconditional happiness, love and respect for others. If you can’t love yourself, how can you love anyone else,” senior Ashleigh Carby said.