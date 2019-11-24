What should you buy at the bookstore?

The bookstore is a staple for any student at Cabrini University, resident or commuter. The issue is that most people just buy the same few items and do not take the time to look for anything new that could be useful for them. Check out this slideshow of useful items you can find in the bookstore.

A phone wallet is a very easy way to keep all your cards and money on you without having to carry any additional wallets or purses.

These are iPhone lightning cable chargers. It's always good to have a backup charger for your phone considering how fast iPhones tend to die.

Need a quick and nutritious snack to power through your day? Grab a Clif bar for some quick energy.

Have you ever spilled something on yourself right before class and had no way to clean it? Grab a Tide To-Go Stick so you're never stuck in that situation again.

Did you just lose your AirPods? Have no fear! You can grab some cost effective headphones from the bookstore!

It's always good to keep some Advil on you because sometimes headaches just come at the worst times.

Pens are an essential part of every college student's life. Be sure to stock up so you never have to ask someone else for one.

ChapStick is essential for keeping your lips from getting chapped during the coming winter months. Be sure to always keep one with you, especially when you know you are going to be outside for awhile.

Make sure to grab a folder for every class. The more organized you are, the easier your semester will be.

Your body is mostly made up of water. Be sure to keep it hydrated so you can perform at your absolute peak.

You should have a different notebook for every class you take so you are not scrambling for your notes the night before a big exam.

Not many people realize that greeting cards are available in the bookstore. When you don't know what to write to your mom for her birthday, leave it to the professional greeting card writers.

Don't get caught walking around campus in the wintry weather without a coat! Show some support for Cabrini while you stay warm by buying a Cavalier hoodie.

The Cabrini Bookstore has a brand new ice cream cooler behind the counter! Be sure to "chill out" between classes with a classic cone or ice cream sandwich.