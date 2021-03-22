What students need to know about how to apply for housing

It is that time of year again when students need to prepare to apply for residential housing for the next school year. Applying for housing can seem stressful, especially for freshmen and other first-year students. Here is what students need to know when they apply for housing.

Applying for Housing

Students should log into their Cabrini Portal account They need to click on the MyHousing tab in order to fill out the housing application for next year. After clicking on the MyHousing tab, click the “Applications” tab and scroll down to the tab that reads “Returning Student Application (Fall 2021).” Fill out the application to have housing for next year.

Important Dates

The housing application for returning students was made available Tuesday, March 2 and will no longer be available as of Thursday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. After completing the housing application, students will be able to view their lottery numbers for room selection on Monday, March 29 on their MyHousing account. Room selection will occur on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Residence Life will be hosting live information sessions for students to ask questions concerning housing and room selection for next year on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m., Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. All information sessions will be virtual and hosted through Blackboard Collaborate.

Roommates

“Rising Sophomore students need to complete the housing application as soon as possible, so they can start to form their roommate groups,” Meghan Junor, the assistant director of Residence Life, said. “They cannot form their roommate groups until they complete the housing application.”

Students should know who they plan to room with for next year prior to the day of room selections. Students can log into their MyHousing account in order to search, select, send and accept roommate requests from other students who are also looking for roommates for the next school year.

Room Selection

Students should log into their MyHousing account. Students should then click the “Room Selection” tab. Under the “Room Selection” tab, there are two tabs that students can select: “Select Roommates” or “Select a Room/Suite.” The “Select Roommates” tab helps students to select their roommates for next year. The “Select a Room/Suite” tab is for students to select their room with their roommates for next year.

Students should know that the first day of room selection, which is Wednesday, April 7, is for students selecting single rooms in East Residence Hall, groups of four selecting rooms in West Residence Hall or South Residence Hall, groups of six selecting in West Residence Hall or Cabrini Apartments. Students should be aware that the Cabrini Apartments are only for seniors. Students in groups of two or groups of three are able to select rooms in Dixon House.

On the second day of room selection, which is Thursday, April 8, students in groups of two can select rooms in either Dixon House, South Residence Hall or West Residence Hall between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the second day of room selection, individual students who do not have a roommate are able to select from any remaining rooms.

“Students do not have to be registered for classes for fall 21 in order to participate in room selection, but they need to be registered by Saturday, May 1 in order to keep their housing,” Junor said.

Types of Rooms in each Residence Hall

Students are able to select any of the following residence halls to live in for next year: Dixon House, West Residence Hall, South Residence Hall and the first floor of East Residence Hall. The Cabrini Apartment Complex is only available for seniors to select for housing.

In the Cabrini Apartment Complex, there are three types of apartments that seniors can select to room in for the following school year. The first type of apartment is the four-person apartment, which has two double rooms, and there are only four of these apartments available. The second type of apartment is the five-person apartment, which has two double rooms and one single room. There are nine five-person apartments available. The final type of apartment is the six-person apartment, which has three double rooms and there are three of these apartments available.

In West Residence Hall, there are three types of suites that any student can select to room in for next year. There are two types of four-person suites that students can choose from. The first type of four-person suite has two single rooms and one double room. There is only one four-person suite like this available. The second type of four-person suite has two double rooms, and there are 18 four-person suites like this available. Finally, students can select to live in a six-person suite, which has two single rooms and two double rooms. There are seven six-person suites available.

In South Residence Hall, the only type of suite a student can select to live in is a four-person, which has two double rooms. There are 44 suites available in South Residence Hall.

In Dixon House, any student can live in a two-person room or three-person room. There are 24 double rooms available and two triple rooms available. Students should be aware that Dixon House is divided by floors, which means that female students live on the second floor, and male students live on the first floor.

Some changes to housing for next year are that all the houses, except for Dixon House, will not be available for students to room in.

“The houses except for Dixon are off line for next year due to quarantine and isolation housing,” Junor said. “Students will not be able to select any spaces in the houses. If a student is looking for a single room not located in a suite or apartment, then there will be a few rooms located in East Residence Hall for students to choose from.”

More Information

Students should be aware that there is a housing cancellation fee of $300.

As of right now, the COVID-19 restrictions related to visitors and housing may remain in place for the 2021 fall semester depending on state and federal rules and the CDC guidelines.

“The University has not made any decisions at this time about what fall 21 will look like in regards to COVID-19 restrictions,” Junor said. “Students will be informed once they do. It will depend on state and federal regulations and CDC guidelines.”

For more information, students should attend the live information on Blackboard Collaborate on Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m., Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m.or Tuesday April 6 at 11:30 a.m. Students should also contact Residence Life at [email protected] or Junor for more information about housing and room selection for next year.