What will your horoscope entail for you in 2020

A prediction based on your birth month to provide information on your upcoming wealth, love, health and life status.

Horoscopes date back to over 2000 years and were discovered in a place called Croatia.

“The actual word ‘horoscope’ is derived from the Latin combination of two words in which ‘Horo’ means an hour and ‘Scope’ means to view, so it is a view of the hour,” horoscope.com said.

There are 12 zodiac signs to go along with the 12 months in a year. Below are paraphrased descriptions from horoscope.com and allure.com of what the year 2020 means for you. Find your birth month and see if the horoscope is true.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 through Jan. 19)

Capricorn’s horoscope for the year of 2020 entails for your success. You should stick to your goals to help achieve greatness. You like to keep your eye on the prize. Along with having a sense of humor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 through Feb. 18)

Aquarius horoscope for the year 2020 entails many challenges and changes within the next year. Your rebellious actions will be diminished which will put you into a scene of darkness only to bring you to absolution at a later time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 through March 20)

Pisces horoscope for the year 2020 entails an open window to reality providing you light that was once hidden. Your intuition will be right most of the time so keep a close eye on your feelings towards something. Thriving through your sense of imagination.

Aries (March 21 through April 19)

Aries horoscope for the year 2020 entails a strong individual who has their mind open to anything. No challenges can hold you back! Running on the fast pace of life and through this motivation, you are thriving. “Wounded Chiron is in your sign all year, causing a major identity crisis,” horoscope.com said.

Taurus (April 20 through May 20)

Taurus horoscope for the year 2020 entails you for motivation in living your life to the fullest. A question of wealth or love with be a constant battle to ponder on. Passion and pleasure are two traits that help you be satisfied. Remember to be flexible and open to ideas or your mindset will be stumped.

Gemini (May 21 through June 20)

Gemini’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails connecting back to yourself and rekindling with others. “It’s also important to note that all three retrogrades pass through emotional water signs, which advise you to slow down,” horoscope.com said. Watch out for is your health. It seems there may be an illness at the end of the year.

“I absolutely agree with my horoscope because I feel I am running a very fast pace life right now and I need to slow down and get a grip on reality,” Haley McHenry, junior early childhood education and special education major, said.

Cancer (June 21 through July 22)

Cancer’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails yourself. You are a very emotional individual who tends to be moody. There have been things you question that will unravel. This year you figure out old emotions/things will be let go so you can compose. This is the year you stop pleasing people.

Leo (July 23 through Aug. 22)

Leo’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails being the best you! Old emotions that can be touchy may start to flood in. You are energetic, fun and go above and beyond. Losing who you are is your worst fear, so always stay true to yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 through Sept. 22)

Virgo’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails mental and physical care. You are always alert and well minded. You will take order in your life along with assisting friends and family in their organization.

“I completely agree with this horoscope because going into this year I really wanted to focus on my mental and physical health. Also, I am always helping family and friends,” Noelle Dutka, sophomore early education major, said.

Libra (Sept. 23 through Oct. 22)

Libra’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails relationships. Many are to come and go. You cannot have it all so you will have to narrow down to what you want love or wealth.

“I disagree with my horoscope because though relationships can mean anything really, deciding between the two things depends on different factors. Horoscopes are usually very specific to a certain situation, or are fairly generalized,” Amber Staudt, sophomore educational studies major, said.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 through Nov. 21)

Scorpio’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails gaining your inner confidence. Be you, be loud and be proud. Put your determination in motion and achieve your dreams. “This year asks you to practice emotional regulation for the sake of networking,” allure.com said.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 through Dec. 21)

Sagittarius’s horoscope for the year 2020 entails letting it happen. If you have big dreams why can’t they be your reality? The good luck you have been having will gave an effect on your actions, providing you with responsibility and determination. Let go of the remorse and live in the moment to find yourself.

Different websites can state different predictions, which is why individuals have mixed beliefs in horoscopes. But, Many believe in horoscopes and in the hope that they come true.

Will the stars, sun and moon distinguish what happens in your life this year?