Where and how to get the best deals with your student discount

Who doesn’t love a good discount? Whether you have the money to spend or not, there’s no better feeling than saving money on the things you purchase. One perk of being a college student is that you have so many options to save money and receive discounts.

The first app you’ll want to download is UNiDAYS. UNiDAYS was founded in 2011 by Josh Rathour. Creating an account is free and only takes about three minutes. To receive the best discounts, use your school email address. UNiDAYS will give you discounts to stores not limited to but including, Nike, Adidas, Apple, American Eagle Outfitters, Hotels.com, Grubhub, Oh Polly, Pacsun, Ray Bands and Kate Spade.

When using UNiDAYS, you can receive up to $200 off at Apple, 10 percent off hotels at Hotels.com, 20 percent off at Bed Bath & Beyond, and 60 percent off GlassesUSA.com. These are just a few of the many discounts offered on UNiDAYS. The app and its discounts can be used to make purchases both online and in stores.

“I always use UNiDAYS to get discounts on my shoes at UGG and Journey’s,” Sam Hill, junior health major, said. “I’m obsessed with shoes and if it wasn’t for the discounts, I wouldn’t own as many as I currently have.”

UNiDAYS offers discounts for more than 150 stores and it’s free for students, so there’s no reason why every student shouldn’t download it. With more than 13 million current users, the app will only continue to partner with more stores loved by college students.

Similar to UNiDAYS and its devotion to bringing the best discounts to college students is Student Beans. Student Beans was founded in 2005 by James Eder and his brother Michael Eder. The app is available in the app store to both Apple and Android users and only takes a few minutes to register, with your college email address.

Student Beans currently has 163 million student users. The company offers discounts to stores including but not limited to Gymshark, Domino’s, Google, Boohoo.com, McDonald’s, PrettyLittleThing.com, Nasty Gal and Hunter.

“Whenever I can’t find a discount on UNiDAYS, I know I can find it on Student Beans,” Amir Henley, business administration major, said. “I love Student Beans and how easy it is to use the app in stores, as well as shopping online.”

The last app every student should download is Afterpay. Afterpay was founded in 2017 by Nick Molnar. Afterpay is a company that allows customers to divide their purchase total into four installments. This is very useful for anyone looking to purchase new things, but may not have or want to spend all of the money up front. What makes this app even better than it sounds, is that it’s interest-free.

Yes, that’s right! There are no additional or hidden fees for using this service. Payments are due every two weeks and can be made directly through the Afterpay app, with one click of a button. The only time you will get charged fees for using Afterpay is if you miss a payment. Therefore, this app is truly a great one for anyone who loves to shop!

Afterpay currently has partnerships with more than 200 stores and carries some of the biggest name brands. Some of the stores include but are not limited to Marc Jacobs, YSL Beauty, Smashbox, Jimmy Choo, Free People, Fenty Beauty and True Religion.

UNiDAYS, Student Beans and Afterpay are all must haves for college students. These apps are a great way to get the most out of your purchases and save money. All three apps are free and easy to register for, so there’s no excuse why you shouldn’t have them.