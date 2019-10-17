Where do you get your water from, a bottle or a fountain?

Most students drink water, some more than others. Some bring their own bottled water, while some use the fountains on campus to either refill their bottles or to drink directly from. What some students do not know is that there is free filtered water available right on campus.

“I always have my own pre-bottled water that I bring,” Fernando Mora, a junior criminology major, said. In terms of using water fountains on campus, he said, “I will mostly use the regular ones, but I do have a water bottle I will refill… I do use the filtered ones as well.”

There are two filtered water fountains on campus, one on the top floor of Founder’s Hall on the right side of the building and the other on the right as soon as you enter the Holy Spirit Library. They are both from the company ezH2O©. The fountains help to deliver clean drinking water for free to students, faculty and visitors alike.

“I’m not a big water drinker, so normally I’ll just get like a soda with lunch or something,” Isabella Campbell, a sophomore social work major, said. “But I would [use the filtered water fountains] if I wanted water.”

The filtered water fountains have certainly gotten much use over the years. Each one has a counter on it that keeps track of how many plastic water bottles it saved and both machines individually have total counts in the ten-thousands.

Vince Long, a junior criminology major, said that he regularly fills his water bottle up at the filtered water fountains. He said that although it tastes all right, he wishes that it were colder.

It would seem, both from talking to students and just generally seeing them around on campus, that most students use some sort of refillable water bottle. The few times students are seen with pre-bottled water, they typically have bought them from the school store or Crush.

Joslin Ramirez, a sophomore health science major, said that she uses a refillable water bottle, but she typically fills it up with filtered water from home.

It is important for students to know that they can get free, clean water on campus and save the earth while doing it.