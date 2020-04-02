While home on quarantine, consider trying some healthy breakfast options

As many are aware, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It gets the day started and should hopefully give people the boost they need to get ready in the morning to have a strong, productive day.

While at home in quarantine, it might be the perfect time to check out some new healthy breakfast options that are pretty easy to make or prepare.

1. Eggs

Healthline reports that “eating eggs at breakfast increases feelings of fullness, reduces calorie intake at the next meal and helps maintain steady blood sugar and insulin levels.”

According to Good Housekeeping, one egg has about eight grams of protein in it, which is something that our skin, blood and bones all need.

Eggs are pretty inexpensive and can also be made in different ways so they could please anyone. There’s scrambled eggs, deviled eggs, hard-boiled eggs, omelets, and the list goes on and on. Eggs can also be placed on a whole-grain piece of toast to give breakfast some fiber.

2. Fruits

Starting off the morning with fruits is always a good way to go. Healthline wrote that fruit is very filling because of the high fiber and water contents. They also reported that all fruit contains vitamins and potassium.

According to Good Housekeeping, “just a cup of blueberries can pack up to nine grams of fiber and 50 percent of vitamin C needs for just 60 calories.”

There are also many fruits out there for everyone to try and enjoy. Bananas, apples, oranges, oh my! Fruits are also a good side to any breakfast meal.

3. Whole-grain waffles

Good Housekeeping reports that if frozen waffles are the go-to, try to buy whole-grain waffles as they are filled with fiber and protein.

Food for Life explains that whole-grain waffles are a much healthier alternative to white flour waffles.

“They are easier to digest, minerals and antioxidants are increased in absorption and the vitamin C and vitamin B ingredient ratio is much higher,” the site said.

An important thing to remember when it comes to buying whole-grain items, is to know that yes they will taste slightly different, but they aren’t bad and they will be much more effective in a healthy lifestyle.

4. Smoothies

Smoothies are one of the best breakfast options as they can be filled with anything. Most include either water or a non-dairy milk (almond milk, coconut milk, etc.), fruits, vegetables, seeds, protein powder and so on and so forth.

According to Time, making a healthy smoothie is all in the “right balance” of fruits, veggies and protein. Protein can come from chia seeds, flax seeds or plain yogurt.

Time also reports that it’s best to balance out fruits and vegetables in a smoothie as fruits still have sugars.

5. Oatmeal

According to Healthline, “oatmeal is rich in beta-glucan fiber, which lowers cholesterol and increases feelings of fullness while also containing antioxidants.” The site also advises preparing oatmeal with milk instead of water to increase protein.

Good housekeeping explains other benefits of oats on their site.

“Oats have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease thanks to the beta-glucan fiber,” the site said. “This fiber also fuels the body’s probiotics, helping friendly bacteria to survive and thrive.”

Don’t be afraid to expand horizons! Being at home is the perfect time to try something new, like a delicious, healthy breakfast!