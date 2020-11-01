Why was the second presidential debate cancelled?

Out of the many things to happen in 2020 the presidential debate has been canceled for the first time in modern history.

The second debate came to a halt because Trump contacted COVID-19. Hick is his advisor that was tested positive for COVID-19. Soon Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19. Many liberals think that Trump is lying because he does not want to appear at the next debate or he wants to gain sympathy for the 2020 election. Some guess that he is trying to delay the next debate.

“Given the tone of the first debate, I do not think we lost anything by having the second debate cancelled,” Dr. James Hedtke, the history and political science professor, said.

The first debate between current president Donald Trump and his opponent Joe Biden has many people speculating how fit either candidates are to be the president of the United States between the constant back and forth, Trump speaking over Biden and not listening to the moderator.

The first debate brought up current issues that America is facing: race, violence, climate change, coronavirus, white supremacy groups, supreme courts and the economy.

Trump claims that he and his administration took the coronavirus seriously but record shows that he constantly played down the threat. He also put the pressure on health officials to listen to his demand to open back up the country.

For months Biden has put focus on the pandemic and criticizes Trump for how he handled the pandemic.

With the pandemic unemployment has soared. Trump promises that the economy will come back and even better if he is given a second chance. He also claims he will cut taxes but has not been specific. If elected, Biden will raise taxes for people and corporations that make over $400,000.

These were some of the issues that were addressed during the first debate.

It is ironic that current president Trump did not take the coronavirus seriously, even making fun of Biden for wearing a mask during this pandemic has now contracted it.

On Oct. 9 the second presidential debate was cancelled due to Trump’s health and was rescheduled for Oct. 15 to be a virtual debate

Trump declined to take part in a virtual debate and said he would refuse to take part in a virtual debate. Biden supported the idea and advocated for safety reasons.

Therefore they spoke far from different town halls, Biden in Philadelphia and Trump in Miami. Trump spoke positively about an extremist conspiracy theory group, expressed his skepticism about wearing masks, rebuked his own FBI director and he also expressed his concern about the 2020 election being full of “fake news.” In Philadelphia, Biden expressed his concern about public health and how to restore political norms.

The third and final debate is set for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.