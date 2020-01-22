Winter date ideas for Cabrini students

Now that it’s getting cold out, there is not much to do outside. If you want to go out on a date, there are plenty of great places near campus that you may not know about.

Here are some winter date ideas that you can find off campus.

Devon Lanes Bowling Alley:

The first idea is The Devon Lanes Bowling Alley is 3.4 miles away and takes 10 minutes to get there. Located at 300 Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333, this 24 lane bowling alley with an arcade is fun for all ages. They do have a snack bar but it would be better to go out to eat beforehand. For two people to bowl with shoe rentals, is $17.5. For two games it’s an additional $10.

Reel Cinemas Anthony Wayne Theater:

The Reel Cinemas Anthony Wayne Theater is located at 109 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. This movie theatre is 2.4 miles away from campus and a 7-minute drive. For a movie date, you should always go out to eat first. A good place to eat that’s down the street from the theatre is Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza is located at 321 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 which is approximately a 4-minute drive from the theatre.

Color Me Mine:

Color Me Mine is another cute date idea for the winter. Color Me Mine is a paint-your-own-pottery chain. They have studios for walk-ins which is perfect for a date. Located at 109 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087, it is 2.3 miles from campus which is a 7-minute drive. It’s a creative way to spend time with your date or significant other. Their $5 mug night is great for college students that are not trying to spend a lot of money.

Dave and Buster’s:

If you are willing to drive a little further from campus, Dave and Buster’s is a really fun winter date idea. Its 9.1 miles and a 16-minute drive from campus to 500 W Germantown, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Dave and Buster’s have an Eat+Play option that is great for a date night. Every Wednesday they have half-priced games all day. If you order off the Eat+Play menu you get a $10 play card for games.

Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society:

Again, if you are okay with driving a little bit further, the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society is fun for a winter date. It is located at 220 Holland Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003, which is 7.1 miles from campus. If you are okay with the 18-minute drive it’s a great ice skating experience. Fridays nights from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., they have public skating. Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $5.

If you want to keep it simple, you can never go wrong with the King of Prussia Mall. There is so much in this mall you are bound to find something to do. Its 3.3 miles from campus, which is a 9-minute drive to 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

All these places can make for a great date night. If students don’t feel like going off-campus, they can check out the events the school hosts. Students should check out the event calendars, they are usually posted around the campus. Students will find things such as movie nights, bingo and more.