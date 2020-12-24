Winter on Broad – A light show in Philadelphia

Presented by Dietz and Watson, a holiday light show took place in Broad Street in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. This event opened on Nov. 27 and ends on Jan. 3.

Due to the pandemic, customers must choose their time slots to enter the event to ensure social distancing restrictions. For adults, the ticket before tax costs $32.50 and $27.50 for children. However, when purchasing between Dec. 22 to Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

As part of the package, there are “193 larger-than-life light sculptures” that people can walk through. Also, there are vendors for food and drinks, games, bonfires, merchandise and a photo with Gritty.

