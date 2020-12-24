Winter on Broad – A light show in Philadelphia

Presented by Dietz and Watson, a holiday light show took place in Broad Street in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. This event opened on Nov. 27 and ends on Jan. 3.
Due to the pandemic, customers must choose their time slots to enter the event to ensure social distancing restrictions. For adults, the ticket before tax costs $32.50 and $27.50 for children. However, when purchasing between Dec. 22 to Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.
As part of the package, there are “193 larger-than-life light sculptures” that people can walk through. Also, there are vendors for food and drinks, games, bonfires, merchandise and a photo with Gritty.
To purchase tickets and learn more, click this link.
A 25-foot reindeer. Photo by Layal Srour
Upon entering, there is a tree arch with surrounding trees. Photo by Layal Srour
A polar express train. Photo by Layal Srour
A life-sized bear made solely out of lights. Photo by Layal Srour.
Many gift boxes in different colors and sizes were surrounding the area. Photo by Layal Srour.
Although only part of it, there was a large circle of icicles. Photo by Layal Srour
A very large light duck. Photo by Layal Srour
Just like the gift boxes, there were snowflakes of different colors and sizes around the area. Photo by Layal Srour
A 20-foot ornament, as well as many other ornaments of varying sizes and colors. Photo by Layal Srour
Each customer can decorate their own foam ornament for free. A 3D ornament costs $5. Photo by Layal Srour
Another feature of this event was a letter-writing station where all customers, especially children, can write letters to Santa. Photo by Layal Srour
Customers were able to guess the number of ornaments that are in this box. The winner gets two Flyers tickets. Photo by Layal Srour
In the parking lot, there were bonfires set up with only the required four people per bonfire. Photo by Layal Srour
Included in the event were several games people could play with, including jumbo Jenga and Tic Tac Toe. Photo by Layal Srour
Another game provided was cornhole. Photo by Layal Srour.
Two curling boards were also provided. Photo by Layal Srour
COMMENTS