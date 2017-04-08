Women’s lacrosse over powers Immaculata

Video by Keith Brown and Hayley Curtiss

The Cabrini women’s lacrosse team came out on top of the Immaculata Mighty Macs on Wednesday, April 5. The Cavaliers controlled the game and the final scoreline read 18-6.

The Cavs have been hot lately and pushed their win streak to eight games. The ladies also took sole possession of first place in the CSAC conference, and moved their conference record to 5-0.

Junior Sasha Wozniak led the goal column posting not one but two hat tricks, six goals.

Sophomore Avery Murphy continued her fantastic season so far with another big game. Murphy notched four goals and two assists, while also dominating the draws.

Murphy has taken the league by storm since transferring in for the beginning of the school year. While averaging just under four goals a game, Murphy has put up a league-leading 38 goals, and added 10 assists, giving her the conference lead with points as well, with 48.

Senior Jess Breuning added five points to the score sheet. Breuning, in her final season wearing the blue and white, is excited about the team’s opportunities this year.

“We have been playing really well lately,” Breuning said. “We just have to stay focused on the team’s goals and continue to play together.”

Bruening’s five points came on two goals and three helpers. Bruening’s game adds to her solid total of 18 points so far on the season.

The Cav’s controlled the game against the Macs, dominating the shot total with 51 compared to Immaculata’s 18.

Murphy dominated the draw circle winning 18 of them. The Cavaliers as a team also took advantage of mistakes by the Macs, drawing 12 free possession shots.

The win gives the Cavs sole possession of first place in the conference, and a leg up on second place Marywood, who they beat on Mar. 18, 12-10.