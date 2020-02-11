Cabrini’s women’s lacrosse team is preparing for their upcoming season.

It’s that time of year when the women’s lacrosse team is preparing for their upcoming 2020 season.

The team had a successful season in 2019. They finished with a record of 14-8, which is a 63.6 winning percentage. They were 5-1 in conference games.

Other highlights from their season was becoming the Atlantic East Conference champions. To do so, they avenged a loss to Marywood University earlier in the season by beating them 21-6. This was a huge turn of events because the prior battle against Marywood ended in a losing effort, with a score of 15-14.

Another accomplishment that women’s lacrosse achieved last year was Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III Tournament champions. They competed against three teams. They were DeSales University, Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham and Drew University. They beat Drew University in the final by a score of 15-10.

Coaches and players are enthusiastic about the 2020 season.

“Always looking to do better than the year before,” Julie Cross, assistant coach of the women’s lacrosse team, said. “Based off of what I saw what the team did last year, I’m looking to have a similar exceptional season.”

Cross’s mindset for the team is to constantly look to get better. She doesn’t want the team to be complacent in how the team works but wants the team to always work hard to continually improve throughout the season.

Games against The College of New Jersey and Marywood University are ones that Cross is looking forward to facing this year. Due to Cross’s prior knowledge of Division III, this is feedback from the players on the team about opponents that they are ready to compete against.

Cross is ready to see how Dana Carlson, sophomore attack player on the team, plays this year. The reason is that Cross wants to see how Carlson uses her Atlantic East Conference Rookie of the Year status during the season. Cross knows that Carlson will always put the necessary work in to help the team in any capacity.

“The team’s approach is more short term,” Jackie Neary, head women’s lacrosse coach, said. “This is based on focusing on one game at a time.”

Neary’s mindset for her team is to always work hard, remain competitive, work together and support each other through the season. They are currently within their second week of preseason. After the team gets back from spring break they will have a better feel for each other and really get “digging” deep into what the team’s identity will be.

Neary views each game as being equally important to the season. This doesn’t matter if it’s a non-conference or conference foe.

It seems that there is always pressure on the upper-classmen. Neary knows that they are expected to show exceptional leadership on and off the field.

Neary said, “Starting jobs can be won or lost on any given day.”

Neary mentions that the key to the team’s success historically is the constant inter-squad competition. This also plays to the idea that there is ultimately always unspoken goals handed down to each team as we approach each new season.

“Senior year, so she is excited to work the hardest because it’s her final year of eligibility,” Mattie Porter, a defender on the team, said. “Everyone wants to win, so they know what to do to make the goals happen.”

Porter is looking forward to playing Colorado College because they are a new opponent for them. This will be a good game to push themselves.

Porter doesn’t look at the record, but prefers to have “a hard loss, over an easy win any day.” That is a quote that the team hears repetitively from coach Neary.

“I’m really excited to have my final season,” Sarah McCarron, attack player on the team, said. “No matter if it’s by putting in the hard work at practice or during a game.”

McCarron knows that the team is entering the season with an open mind. She is aware that the team will put the necessary work to excel.

McCarron is ready to face Marywood University because they are always competitive games and facing Albright College due to them being a new foe.