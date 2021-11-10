Women’s soccer wins second consecutive Atlantic East championship

In an away win in Scranton, PA, a winning penalty kick against the Marywood Pacers gave Cabrini’s women’s soccer team the Atlantic East Conference championship.

After losing an entire season last year due to COVID-19, it only took the women eight wins, five losses and three ties to arrive at the playoffs.

None of this stopped junior defender, Rebekah Cunningham, from scoring the decisive goal in the fifth round of penalty kicks which would give Cabrini’s women’s soccer team the victory.

The team knows how it feels to beat the Pacers; yet, they also know the feeling of losing against them. They played them twice this year and lost a game against them out of the two in a conference game.

“Preparing for the game was mostly mental because Marywood was the only team that beat us in conference play. We all knew they got lucky at the conference. Yet, we were going to beat them when it really counted. I believe that we dominated most of the game. In the end, we came out on top,” Cunningham said.

Sophomore striker, Ella Marrollo, and junior defender, Jamie Falgie, also scored successful shots that saw the back of the net during the second and third rounds of PKs.

Since Sept. 10, 2005, to Nov. 6, 2021, they have a record of 10 wins, five losses and seven ties against the Pacers.

“I wouldn’t say a conference rivalry exists. There is definitely some tension considering we always find Marywood in the championship game with us. I am sure they are looking for revenge each time we play them,” Maria Alexandrowicz, assistant coach, said.

“It honestly feels unreal. The fact that we didn’t have a season last year just made the victory that much sweeter,” Jamie Falgie, junior defensive player, said.

“I’m so happy that the trophy was brought back home. Everyone worked so hard this season, winning the conference was the cherry on top. I’m grateful to have finished my last year of soccer with this team,” Marleigh Davis, defensive player, said.

Winning the Atlantic East Conference automatically placed the team in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The women will be playing Christopher Newport University this upcoming Saturday at their campus in Virginia on Nov. 13, at 1:00 p.m.

If they win their game this Saturday, they will move to the second round of the NCAAs.

As a graduating senior, Davis feels that the team will continue to win multiple championships after she graduates.

“Cabrini women’s soccer has a history of winning championships. The future for Cabrini women’s soccer players will fit in the program very well. The coaching staff has been very successful in finding players that adapt to the team chemistry on and off the field,” Davis said.

Davis wishes the best for the team and the incoming freshman for continuing seasons.