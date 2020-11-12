‘Wonder’: a song about fame, love and toxic masculinity

Imagine one night you are in your room getting ready for school the next morning, and the next night you are selling out arenas around the world.

About Shawn Mendes

At 15 years old, this is what singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes experienced. He started his journey on Vine, a six-second video app. On the app, he posted videos of him singing covers of songs from different artists and learning to play the guitar.

In 2014, he released his first song called “Life of the Party” with Island Records recording label.

Since then, he has come out with four albums. His first album, “Handwritten,” came out in 2015. The second album, “Illuminate,” came out in 2015. “Shawn Mendes,” the third and self-named album came out in 2018. Lastly, his fourth and most recent album, “Wonder,” comes out on Dec. 4.

Along with these albums is his first-ever Netflix documentary that is being released on Nov. 23, where he tells his story growing up as a young artist and where he is now in his life.

Throughout his journey, he has won many awards, creating a name for himself at a young age. One award he has received was having all three of his albums making US Billboard 200,” with the first one making Mendes one of five artists ever to debut at number one before the age of 18. The third one making him the third-youngest artist to achieve three number one albums.” In 2017 and 2018, he became the first artist to have three and four “number one singles on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart before the age of 20.”

At 21 years old now, “Mendes has won 13 SOCAN awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, eight Juno Awards, eight iHeartRadio MMVAs, two American Music Awards, and received three Grammy Award nominations. In 2018, Time named Mendes as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on their annual list.”

Due to the coronavirus and being in quarantine, Mendes was able to take some time off from his usually busy life to spend time with family and friends, and focus on new music.

Although his life might seem fun because of him being able to travel all around the world doing what he loves, his new song “Wonder” shows what really goes on as a famous artist. He released this single on Oct. 2, 2020.

I wonder, if I’m being real

Do I speak my truth or do I filter to how I feel?

I wonder, wouldn’t it be nice

To live inside a world that isn’t black and white?

I wonder, what it’s like to be my friends

Hope that they don’t think I forget about them

I wonder

I wonder

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

Yeah

I wonder what it’s like

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by

I wonder, why I’m so afraid

Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint

I wonder, when I cry into my hands

I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man

And I wonder if some day you’ll be by my side

And tell me that the world will end up alright

I wonder

I wonder

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

Yeah

I wonder what it’s like

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

Yeah

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that’s on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you

Message Behind the Lyrics

In the article by Seventeen, this song was broken down in separate parts with the meaning behind the lyrics.



Since he started at a young age, he was not able to live his teenage years like the rest of his classmates and friends. So, because of that, the first portion of his song is about Mendes wanting to open up more about his life but is cannot do so because of how he is perceived in the media.

He uses the phrase black and white to explain his lifestyle as a celebrity. Lastly, he mentions that fame “sometimes keeps him separated from his friends who live normal lives. He hopes that they are understanding about his life and don’t believe that he doesn’t care or think about them when he’s not around.”

The chorus of the song explains his love life with Camila Cabello and the “uncertainty of knowing whether they have the same feelings for you.”

They are in quarantine together in Miami. Since this album is about her, he said, “I think it’s interesting ’cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it’s scary to write an album around her.”

The third portion of this song mentions toxic masculinity when he says “I wonder, when I cry into my hands, I’m conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man.” Mendes goes on about this topic because of how ashamed he felt to show his vulnerable side and be open with himself, his relationship and his fans.

Finally, the ending is about starting his new relationship with Cabello and hoping to become a better person with her.

To me, this song was a really great song not only because of the music, but the lyrics show a different side to Mendes. Also, the lyrics are something everyone can relate to.