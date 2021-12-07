Students find work on campus

Cabrini University offers its students many opportunities to get involved on campus. One of the most popular options is work study or student employment. From working in the library to cashiering in the Grill, there is a position for everyone. Students at Cabrini reflected on their experiences one recent day

Diomi Marmol, front desk assistant in the library, highlighted the need for a pay increase.

“I personally have a car bill to pay, I get feminine products and other toiletries every month, get groceries, gas and pay for tolls. In addition, we have tuition to pay for, which I can’t afford all out of pocket. Unfortunately, 145 dollars won’t cover all of that.”

Marmol, along with many other students, believes that the payment needs to increase not only for personal needs, but for the number of hours they are working on top of all their other responsibilities. Students start off at $7.75 an hour. This starting wage increases 50 cents per year capping out at $8.75 per hour.

Marmol said, “The library student assistant position has positively impacted my academic work because during down time we’re allowed to do our school work and to study.”

Jalen Hammond, front desk assistant in the Dixon Center, shared that he had been working at the Dixon Center since the second semester of his freshman year.

Hammond thought that this opportunity would be great for others; “I would recommend it to a friend. It is a really good way to make money on campus.”

While this contradicts the popular opinion of the pay rate needing a change, he believes it is a good way to build your resume and fill up your free time.

Many of the students who hold positions had many great things to say about the benefits of working on campus.

“Yes of course! Definitely a great experience, you get to meet new people, have conversations, be of help, and get to work with a team of librarians, which prepares you for the work force,” Marmol said.

These positions not only give you experience and responsibility, but they allow you to meet new people and learn new things. It is also good to keep in mind that there are no requirements in regards to your major that excludes you from any sort of job on campus. Any person who wants to work a job with the right credentials is able to.

Cabrini offers two types of jobs for students. There are Federal Work-study jobs and Non-Federal Work-study jobs. Federal Work-Study jobs are part-time jobs for students who have financial need. Typically there may be a fund on your financial aid packet that allows you to do a work-study job.

You can only do a work-study job if you qualify. Visit or contact the Cavalier Express Center to find out if you qualify. If you don’t qualify, you can always just get a regular part-time job.

There are tons of different on-campus jobs available some examples being an office or mailroom assistant, peer tutoring, a desk job in the Dixon center and even blogging for this Cabrini Blog platform.

You can apply for jobs at jobs.cabrini.edu. The supervisors at Cabrini are really fast at contacting you. Typically, you will be asked to attend an interview during that week depending on the supervisor.

For more information on jobs and work opportunities visit https://www.cabrini.edu/blog/2018-19-posts/on-campus-jobs